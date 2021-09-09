Scammers targeting older adults

Yahoo Sports Videos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is on The Rush, revealing the surprising way in which his bond was forged with Tom Brady, why he was one of the last Bucs to get the COVID vaccine, and lessons he’d give his younger self as a rookie in Jacksonville. Plus, the New Orleans native is giving back to his community in a big way. Check out Leonard Cares NOLA to learn more about how you can join Leonard in helping New Orleanians recover from Hurricane Ida.