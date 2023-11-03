Scammers pose as immigration experts

It’s a situation that’s often under-reported. Scammers posing as immigration experts and offering their services to help immigrants get a visa only to take their money and never be heard from again. Manuel is from Ecuador but imagined a better life for himself here in the United States. He even took out a loan to fund his move to New York City and make something out of himself. He said one day, he saw an advertisement on social media offering help to obtain a visa. “It said ‘lawyers with 20 years of experience. Call for information,’” said Manuel in Spanish.