Sayonara to Olympic rings as Tokyo 2020 Games end

The rings had been on display in front of Odaiba Marine Park, near the city's iconic Rainbow Bridge, since December last year.

They had initially been installed in January 2020 but were removed for maintenance for about four months after the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics were held from July 30 to Aug. 8.

Next up will be the Paralympics, scheduled for Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.