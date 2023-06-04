Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July

STORY: Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it would dramatically cut its crude oil output as part of a deal by OPEC+ nations to tighten supply into 2024 as producers seek to boost falling oil prices.

The Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al-Saud, referred to the million-barrel cut as the "Saudi lollipop," in that it sweetened a deal by fellow oil-producers to curb production.

"I would have to call it the Saudi lollipop, which is a million barrel of reduction for the start, that starts the 1st of July. And that million is also extendable."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi's energy ministry said the country's output would drop to 9 million barrels per day in July from around 10 million barrels in May, the biggest reduction in years.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world's crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.

A surprise decision to cut supply in April briefly sent international benchmark Brent crude around $9 higher, but prices have since retreated under pressure from concerns about the weakness of the global economy and its impact on demand.

Saudi Arabia is the only member of OPEC+ with sufficient spare capacity and storage to be able to easily increase and curtail output.