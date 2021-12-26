Saturday's Top Plays

The Canadian Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz beat the COVID-19-depleted Dallas Mavericks 120-116 on Saturday night. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Mike Conley had 22 to lift the Jazz (23-9) to their 13th win in their last 15 games. It wasn't the Christmas night matchup the NBA hoped for with Luka Doncic among the Mavs stuck in the league's health and safety protocols. Still, it was competitive to the end despite several new signees getting significant minutes