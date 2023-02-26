Saturday's Top 10 Plays
Check out the best plays from an 7-game day in the NBA!
Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
How Vincent, Lowry compare as Heat starters
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
"That's something that's been going on all year," Oats added.
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Wilson later denied the report: "I never wanted them fired."
Batters and pitchers will need to adjust to the pitch clock.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Lane Hutson seems poised to become the NHL's next great playmaking defenseman.
Jordan Poyer is expected to test free agency and has his sights set on potentially joining Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.