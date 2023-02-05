Saturday's Top Plays
Must-see plays from Norman Powell, Kendrick Nunn and Brandon Ingram headline Saturday's Top 10 Plays.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023
Before he left the AFC Championship Game because of a shoulder injury, Willie Gay Jr., tried unsuccessfully to line up a chance to get the jersey of Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The "Marlowe" actor said the former professional fighting champion "gives Ireland a bad name."
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
The Chiefs were down the same four players from the previous day for Friday’s practice.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
With three members of Team Lawes trying to balance pregnancy with curling at times this season, Selena Njegovan was pleased her squad received an exemption to add an out-of-province replacement player for the national championship. What was disappointing, Njegovan said, was that only the top five teams in the national rankings were allowed to apply. The Curling Canada decision to limit eligibility for a pregnancy exemption at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a hot topic in the sport's circl
With Super Bowl a little more than a week away, Nate Davis ponders the 16 best teams that didn't earn the opportunity to play for Lombardi Trophy.
The Rams' comeback win over the Bengals went down to the wire, but was the game one of the best Super Bowls in NFL history?
The veteran quarterback with an expired contract talked to SiriusXM satellite radio from Las Vegas Friday.
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
The MMA community said farewell to Fedor Emelianenko after his TKO loss to Ryan Bader in his Bellator 290 retirement fight.
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.
Sidney Crosby got dunked into a tank of water, Nick Suzuki holed a golf ball with a hockey stick and the NHL made hockey an outdoor sport for its skills showcase in South Florida. Two new events outside in the sun highlighted the league's annual skills competition at All-Star Weekend, with a handful of players taking turns hitting golf and hockey shots on a par-4 course and others shooting pucks at foam surfboards to dunk opponents with the beach in the background. Inside the Florida Panthers' home arena Friday night, Connor McDavid reminded fans and the other top players in the world why he leads the NHL in goals and is on pace to score more than 60.
This May, voters will decide if they want to turn 1.5 tons of garbage into a sparkling new arena and entertainment complex. It's trash either way.
An 11-year-old Yorktown, Sask., hockey player lent a pair of socks to Connor Bedard after the World Juniors champion forgot his at home.