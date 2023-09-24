Saturday's best in < 10 minutes
Josh Lowe hits a walk-off single to lift the Rays, plus Mookie Betts hits an historic two-run double on this edition of FastCast
The Conservative Party leader said the Canadian prime minster was "demonizing concerned parents."
The Duke of Sussex must give due notice if he wishes to stay on a royal estate, The Telegraph understands, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month.
Cassidy Hutchinson told The Times that staffers were worried "deep state" individuals would try to find the documents they were disposing of.
The actor has been an active member of the local community since purchasing the home in 2002 that he now shares with wife Amal and their twins
A witness saw a nearly 14-foot-long alligator in a Florida canal with a lifeless human body in its mouth.
The retired WWE star tied the knot for the third time on Friday
Jaylee Chillson, a teenage runaway, fatally shot herself in front of a local deputy, after the sheriff wanted to take her home
Some TikTok users said writing that obituary must have been cathartic for the Ontario woman.
Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 and shared some exciting news from their charity's Instagram account
A little girl had her pets with her for support when she went missing in Michigan. She curled up against the two dogs, using one of them as a pillow.
The MSNBC host broke out the video to show how Trump has "trouble even forming basic sentences."
Heidi Klum shared a look at her latest photoshoot on Instagram that sees her rep a number of bold 'fits including men's white briefs with socks and loafers.
Three crocodiles saved a dog seeking refuge in a river - in a possible display of "emotional empathy". A report published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa outlines how a young dog was observed being chased by a pack of feral dogs and entered the shallow waters of the Savitri River, in India's Maharashtra. The dog had not spotted the three mugger crocodiles floating nearby, which began edging closer to what appeared to be certain prey.
Lindell was a fixture in the conservative drive to overthrow now-President Joe Biden's victory immediately after the November 2020 election.
“I think he will do what he says," warned William Cohen.
Peter Navarro went on a bizarre rant against several women he worked with in the West Wing The post Former Trump Adviser Calls Cassidy Hutchinson and Other Female White House Aides ‘Pimp Ladies’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Steelworkers in Ukraine are outsmarting Russian troops with realistic-looking decoy weapons made of scrap wood and trash.
Republicans are in disarray, and some members are willing to reach across the aisle to keep the government open.
Hailey Bieber shared her playful side with a carousel of pictures on Instagram that included a shot where she's wearing a bright pink bob wig.
The infectious disease expert responded to the Florida governor's call to "grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."