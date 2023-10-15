Saturday, October 14: Clouds Stick Around Sunday
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she passed away earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investiga
Julia Fox wears nothing but beads on the cover of Rollacoaster's Winter 2023 Issue, and debuts a new hair colour.
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as these photos prove
During Lake's Senate campaign kickoff, she largely steered clear of past election grievances and instead spoke of the need for honesty in elections.
The creature was once found all over Britain, but it was hunted mercilessly until it was given legal protection in 1988.
A Stanford University lecturer ordered his Jewish students to stand in a corner and told them “this is what Israel does to Palestine”, according to reports.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOver the last few days, quite a few videos have become symbolic of the disaster that has befallen Israel. Two of them draw special attention. In the first, the viewer is blinded by a striking orange: Shiri Bibas and her two ginger sons, wrapped in a blanket, are videoed while in the process of being kidnapped into Gaza. The second shows an elderly woman, also wrapped in a blanket, wary, surrounded by a group of euphoric young Pales
The conservative newspaper took aim at Trump after he criticized Israel's leader and praised Hezbollah during a crisis in the Middle East.
Traffic deaths and air pollution levels dropped at a startling rate.
Danielle Belardo has dedicated her career to studying heart health. Here are the three supplements she takes every day.
I failed to buy my 13-year-old daughter Constance tickets for any of Taylor Swift’s run of UK concerts next year despite the fact that she and her friends seem to listen to no other music. The awful truth is that, faced with weeks of my life sat in virtual queues, I didn’t even try. It was only at the third time of Constance’s enquiring on the matter that I realised with horror this was a parenting error of such magnitude it was likely to entail years of therapy. For me if not for her.
The “Late Show” host mocked the former president after he slammed technical issues at a Florida speech on Wednesday.
A CNN spokesperson said the audio was "inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment."
Let’s be as direct as the character herself has always been: the cameo was disappointing. Even by cameo standards, Samantha Jones’s much-anticipated appearance in the final episode of the second season of HBO’s hit series And Just Like That… was woefully brief, leaving the millions of fans who adore her in Sex and the City wanting for more. And now they have it.
Victoria Beckham had a date night with David and wore a slinky red dress with a bizarre tights and shoes pairing that we're obsessed with - see photos
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty ImagesMary Lou Retton is making “truly remarkable” progress in her battle against a rare form of pneumonia, her daughters said on Saturday. The former Olympics legend was admitted to the intensive care unit earlier this month and was “fighting for her life,” her daughter McKenna Lane Kelley said earlier this week. On Saturday, Retton’s daughters took to Instagram to deliver a heartening update on their mother’s health. “Prayers have been felt
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.