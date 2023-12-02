Saturday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Several storms will hammer the Northwest over the next few days, courtesy of multiple atmospheric rivers that are forecast to dump heavy rain and snow.
VICTORIA — A bulletin has been issued warning residents in southwestern British Columbia to prepare for an atmospheric river bearing down on the area. The statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says Environment Canada is forecasting a series of storms bringing heavy rain until Thursday, with a peak expected on Tuesday. It says western Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and coastal mountains will see heavy rain starting Monday, but with four days before t
The Crimean Bridge stands more vulnerable after Russian-installed barriers assembled to protect the structure washed away in the deadly “Bettina” storm that smashed southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea in late November, OSINT (open-source intelligence) analyst MT Anderson reported on X (Twitter) on Dec. 1.
A possible geomagnetic storm could make auroras visible in parts of the northern US, farther south than usual, by Friday.
It's the start of December, so you might be wondering about what the winter has in store. This winter, El Niño will play a significant role in weather patterns across Canada and the Northern Hemisphere. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell has been studying computer models and weather trends to determine if there will be snow for Christmas, and explains what this means.
The average price of gas in Canada continues recent declines, according to the data firm Kalibrate.
The eight-legged animal was found under discarded concrete and in burrows, researchers said.
A great white shark washed up on an Australian beach and scientists detected orca DNA in its remains.
A collaboration between Colossal Biosciences and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
The animal had to be euthanized, according to deputies
OTTAWA — The Liberal government had to delay its long-promised regulations to cap emissions from oil and gas production in Canada because of two recent court decisions forcing Ottawa to tread more carefully on climate policy affecting provinces, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday. Guilbeault is in Dubai for the annual United Nations climate conference, this year known as COP28. He has said he expects Canada to publish its framework for the cap while at the global meeting, but not
Ontario First Nations leaders are asking the Federal Court to exempt their communities from the federal carbon tax, a policy they call grossly unfair and discriminatory.The Chiefs of Ontario, which represents more than 130 First Nations in the province, filed for a judicial review on Thursday jointly with Attawapiskat First Nation, a remote Cree community located on the northwestern shores of the James Bay Coast.The First Nations argue that the imposition of the price on carbon is leaving their
On Monday, Alberta tabled a bill that would invoke its Sovereignty Act for the first time, in response to the federal government's proposed regulations to reduce emissions from electricity generation to net-zero.Shortly after, Premier Danielle Smith appeared on CBC's Power & Politics to discuss the move.Host David Cochrane asked why her government was invoking the Sovereignty Act now while an Alberta-Ottawa working group was in the process of collaborating on the proposed Clean Electricity Regul
Several major Northeast cities are enduring record-long waits for significant snowfall that has left them missing feet of snow over the last two winters.
The latest climate outlook released by NOAA showed December could have temperatures at or above average across the entire Lower 48. Forecasters cited a robust El Nino weather pattern as being responsible for the likelihood of warmer weather.
Mali, the captive female elephant in the Philippines dubbed by advocates as the “world's saddest elephant," has died at the Manila Zoo after spending more than 40 years in solitary confinement. Mali’s death: Vishwa Ma'ali, nicknamed Mali, died of congestive heart failure at 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced at a news conference on Wednesday. Although her exact age remains unknown, Mali was estimated to be 43 years old at the time of her passing.
Rail services are also affected by the winter weather and ten football matches have been called off.
More bitterly cold conditions are on the way, while snow and ice warnings remain in place for many.
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez was at the port of Halifax on Friday where he announced that the federal government would be investing more than $165 million over seven years as part of the Green Shipping Corridor. This will include converting ships to “zero emission or low carbon technology and marine fuels,” and adding shore power that will keep ships from idling.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders on Friday that the burning of fossil fuels must be stopped outright and a reduction or abatement in their use would not be enough to stop global warming. "We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels," Guterres said in a speech to the COP28 summit in Dubai. He urged fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources and told governments to help by forcing that change - including through the use of windfall taxes on industry profits.