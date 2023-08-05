Saturday morning weather update
Saturday morning weather update
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergChina Embassy Rips ‘Brutal’ Russia Border Incident in Rare MoveS&P 500 Wipes Out Almost 1% Gain; Bond Yields Drop: Markets WrapBerkshire Operating Earnings Jump on Insurance StrengthSouth Africa Spurns US Pressure to Stop Using China’s Huawei TechnologyTrump Cites Se
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
The worried resident set up a game camera.
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
Sun bears recently sparked internet interest when the Hangzhou Zoo had to shut down speculation that a bear was a human dressed in a costume
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
An evacuation order has been issued for people with homes or cabins along a section of Highway 3 in the N.W.T., as the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire has been pushed a little closer to Yellowknife on Friday.As of Friday afternoon, the 114,000-hectare fire was burning out of control about 40 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. Officials emphasized that the city is not currently at risk.The evacuation order, upgraded from an alert issued earlier on Friday, applies to the section between kilometres 284 and 30
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast on Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles. China is struggling with record-breaking rains in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops. Flooding near Beijing and in neighboring Hebei province this week killed at least 22 people. Resident Xi
A wildfire is ripping through the community of Adams Lake, B.C., prompting residents of nearly 100 homes to evacuate. As the province continues to battle its worst wildfire season yet, officials warn more evacuation orders are coming.
RHODES, Greece (AP) — Tourists at a seaside hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes snatched up pails of pool water and damp towels as flames approached, rushing to help staffers and locals extinguish one of the wildfires threatening Mediterranean locales during recent heat waves. The quick team effort meant that “by the time the fire brigade came, most of the fire actually was dealt with,” said Elena Korosteleva from Britain, who was vacationing at the Lindos Memories hotel. The next morning, some
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns. In a statement Thursday, the government said the Alberta Utilities Commission is to institute a six-month moratorium on approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt over issues of development on agricultural land, effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability. "We are proud of ou
Forecasters have warned that the “worst storm of the year” will hit Britain on Saturday.