Saturday, February 25 morning weather

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Hydro One says tens of thousands of its customers in southwestern Ontario lost power after Wednesday's winter storm and some might have to wait until Friday night for it to be restored. The utility says more than 33,000 customers are without power as of this afternoon. Tiziana Baccega-Rosa, a spokesperson for Hydro One, says communities along the shorelines of Lake Erie, including Aylmer, Essex, and Kent townships, are among the hardest hit areas. She says 25 hydro poles came down in A