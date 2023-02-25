Saturday, February 25 morning weather
Ontario will only get a few days to breathe before the next impactful winter storm arrives.
The incoming storm won't be the first time Southern California has seen snow, but it will mark a highly unusual weather pattern for the region.
Heavy snow accumulations could spell tricky travel for parts of B.C. this weekend.
TORONTO — Hydro One says tens of thousands of its customers in southwestern Ontario lost power after Wednesday's winter storm and some might have to wait until Friday night for it to be restored. The utility says more than 33,000 customers are without power as of this afternoon. Tiziana Baccega-Rosa, a spokesperson for Hydro One, says communities along the shorelines of Lake Erie, including Aylmer, Essex, and Kent townships, are among the hardest hit areas. She says 25 hydro poles came down in A
A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.
Frigid air and a moisture-laden low will bring widespread snowfall to the South Coast this weekend.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles closed today due to “inclement weather,” according to a park statement. Local station KTLA reported its radar showed, “lower level snow in areas of Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, La Crecenta and La Cañada Flintridge” at about 5 a.m. this morning. It’s not just snow […]
The dog was abandoned just after an intense snow storm walloped Utah.
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
Amid the energy crisis of the 1970s, President Jimmy Carter hoped to reduce America's dependence on foreign oil.
Lina Hidalgo, Harris County's chief executive, said she wasn't told the toxic water was coming and had to find out from the press.
Twenty-three states from California to Connecticut are on alert for blizzard, heavy snow, flooding, strong winds and bitter wind chill as two massive winter storms pound the U.S. In California, over 100,000 customers are without power Friday as the West Coast storm pummels the region. Six inches of rain is forecast for Southern California, where flooding and mudslides are possible.
A historic winter storm is gaining moisture as it taps into an atmospheric river system and dumps precipitation on Southern California.
An avalanche warning was issued through to Saturday morning for the greater Lake Tahoe area.
School closures and power outages mount as a dangerous, icy storm moves through Ontario.
Another round of snow is expected early next week.
The major throughway, Interstate 5, is now closed in California due to intensifying weather.
Shannon McPhail said she felt like the “world’s biggest schmuck” after reading an email from a senior official at Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The official told her it was “impossible to confirm” how many living salmon eggs were in the path of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at a major river crossing. With wild salmon populations in decline throughout the watershed, McPhail wanted to know what the government agency is doing to ensure eggs laid in the path of the pipeline aren’t harmed — and she wan