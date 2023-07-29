Saturday Evening Weather
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
Severe storms may spark up in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Saturday, with a supercell threat included for the former
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
VANCOUVER — Evacuation orders and alerts covering hundreds of properties in southern British Columbia were rescinded or downgraded Friday as fire crews fought back against wildfires that have ravaged the province. Crews made good progress containing a wildfire about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, allowing residents of 327 evacuated properties to return home, although they remain under alert and must be ready to leave again on short notice. The 26-square
Severe thunderstorms hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday, leading to reports of very large hail and wind damage throughout the region
The storm ploughed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after heavy rains and gale-force winds in parts of Taiwan, especially the Penghu island group, also known as the Pescadores.View on euronews
The Mediterranean heatwave has seen plenty of talk about steering clear of the region this summer. But the fires are localised, and by their very nature unlikely to endure more than a few weeks. Moreover, not all of Southern Europe is subject to precisely the same climatic pressures.
The persistent heat wave covering much of the Southwest has expanded to the Midwest and Northeast, where some can expect the hottest days of 2023.
Potential Tropical Depression Emily was east of the Leeward Islands.
Severe T-Storm Watch west of the metro Saturday morning
NHC: Chances of development rise for disturbance in Atlantic
Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. The storm plowed into the eastern province of Fujian on Friday morning after bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds to parts of Taiwan, especially the Penghu island group, also known as the Pescadores. In the Philippines, a week of stormy weather across the main island of Luzon caused 39 deaths, including 26 killed in the capsizing of a passenger ship.
The pavement buckled across both lanes of a road just north of U.S. Highway 50 in Salem on Friday night.
ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — Many were not just killed at home. They were killed by their homes. Angela Eason had visited Brenda Odoms’ tidy mobile home before. It was a place where Odoms, who had many tragedies in her life, felt safe. In March, a tornado ripped through this small Mississippi town and people in mobile or manufactured homes were hit the hardest. Inside a mobile morgue, Eason, the county coroner, examined Odoms’ gaping fatal head wound. Odoms was found just outside of her collapsed
Police said at least eight dogs being transported inside an uncooled cargo van in Indiana died of heat-related injuries this week as temperatures soared amid an intense heat wave gripping much of the United States. The heat was not letting up Saturday in many areas, including in New York City, where temperatures were expected to surge into the lower 90s (around 35 C). Metro Phoenix hit its 30th consecutive day of record-breaking heat on Saturday.
Rain soaked northern China on Saturday as Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years, prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan, and lashing China's coast. A broad area encompassing the capital faces medium to high risk of rainstorm disasters over the coming three days, China's national forecaster said. "Doksuri's intensity continues to weaken but the impact is far from over," the China Meteorological Administration said, warning the public to be vigilant and avoid high-risk areas in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region where localised rainfall could reach 600 mm (two feet).