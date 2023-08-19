Saturday Evening Weather

The Canadian Press

YELLOWKNIFE — A wildfire that forced the evacuation of most of Yellowknife remained about 15 kilometres from the capital of the Northwest Territories on Saturday after some help from the weather. Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said the area received about 4 millimetres of rain overnight and cooler, damper weather over the past few days allowed crews to get some good fire suppression work done. "It's going to buy us some time," he said. "We're expecting to see west to northwest winds