Saturday Evening Weather
16 WAPT Meteorologist Katie Garch has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
What do you get when you merge a Colorado low and an Alberta clipper? Rain, snow, and cold air.
In 1998, the big North American ice storm occurred during an El Niño winter—a global pattern that we're currently in. MétéoMédia's Réjean Ouimet explains if we should prepare for a similar catastrophe this year.
A Colorado low, Alberta clipper, and lake-effect will have the Great Lakes looking like the heart of winter by the end of next week
Saturday may be a night for settling in at home with a game or a movie rather than going out, as a weather system brings high winds and heavy rain to P.E.I. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with a low-pressure system on its way to the Island this weekend. CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said P.E.I. will start to feel the impact during the day Saturday."Saturday will be windy, with peak gusts in the 60-90 km/h range possible late Saturday," said Scotland."Thi
Wolves have long been a divisive species, particularly in rural areas where they can be a risk to both humans and livestock.
Heavy rain and strong winds could result in power outages, localized flooding and dangerous road conditions across parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
A recent spell of nice weather bucked November’s reputation as a gloomy month, but a cold front will bring a reality check on Friday
As snow geese embark on an epic journey southward for the winter, thousands of geese stop in Southern Canada to rest and make reserves for the rest of their migration. A conservation area near Victoriaville, Quebec is one of the popular spots to witness the largest group in the fall.
Authorities in Montana are seeking public assistance in identifying the person responsible for the illegal killing of a wolverine.
Rain showers and gusty winds return to southern British Columbia this weekend, putting a damper on any outdoor plans
The Oakland Zoo will care for the two orphaned mountain lions until they are healthy enough to move to a permanent home, such as a wildlife habitat.
A wolf suspected of attacking a dog earlier this month in Dawson City, Yukon, has been trapped and euthanized, according to conservation officers.In a social media post on Friday, conservation officers said the animal was caught within a kilometre of where the dog was attacked.On Nov. 5, wildlife officials were notified that a woman's dog had been attacked and killed by what she thought was a large black wolf, outside her home on Dome Road.That prompted conservation officers to urge the public t
Another low system approaching the south coast of B.C. is set to usher in another wet weekend, featuring heavy rain and gusty winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts for you.
Warmer days are behind as a November chill moves into Ontario which will be accompanied by a Colorado low to bring rain and lake effect snow for the second last week of November. Meteorologsit Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
For a Prime Minister whose approval rating is drifting downward like a slowly falling leaf, last week’s audit reports released by the country’s Environment Commissioner might have hastened Justin Trudeau’s earthbound political fortunes. Canada’s leader has already lost ground with key constituent groups, as the Israel-Hamas conflict becomes more entrenched, the housing crisis worsens and more and more voters question federal policies doing little to protect their shrinking bank accounts. Now, th
WASHINGTON (AP) — Southern staples like magnolia trees and camellias may now be able to grow without frost damage in once-frigid Boston. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ” plant hardiness zone map ” was updated Wednesday for the first time in a decade, and it shows the impact that climate change will have on gardens and yards across the country. Climate shifts aren’t even — the Midwest warmed more than the Southeast, for example. But the map will give new guidance to growers about which flow
Freddo the Amur leopard is now registered on a zoological "dating site" as part of a breeding programme.
The best displays will come for those in central, southern and eastern parts of the UK, according to the Met Office.
A dreary weekend is expected in B.C., with rain making for a unpleasant two days to get any outdoor chores or activities done