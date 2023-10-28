Saturday Evening Weather
16 WAPT Meteorologist Katie Garch has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
16 WAPT Meteorologist Katie Garch has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
Otis “experienced nearly unprecedented explosive development, going from a Category 1 [tropical storm] to a catastrophic Category 5 with nearly no warning."
The Oklahoma teen called it a “once in a lifetime” deer.
“Do people keep gasoline in the shared garages?"
Gas prices were mainly flat across Canada between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, according to pump price data from Kalibrate.
New Zealanders consider the growing population of around 500 as a conservation win that’s been a century in the making.
The footage shows a black bear wandering through a kitchen in an Aspen hotel before pushing over the security guard.
Gene Runtz is worried.As the Mayor of McBride, B.C., he is staring down the barrel of a potential water shortage this winter that could leave residents and firefighters desperate during a prolonged drought season.The village, about 184 kilometres east of Prince George in northern B.C., declared a state of emergency on Sept. 19, 2023 and restricted water usage the following day while under Stage 5 drought conditions — the highest level on the province's severity scale.That state of emergency has
"This could help avoid future water conflicts."
They showed no outward signs of trauma, ruling out predators and poachers, researchers said.
OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are increasing the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lifting the carbon price off home heating oil entirely for the next three years, as affordability concerns leave their party flailing in the polls in Atlantic Canada. The announcement late Thursday afternoon marked the first time the Liberals have retreated in any way from their carbon pricing policy. While the adjustments to that policy are to apply across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stoo
Hurricane Otis slammed into the southern-Pacific coast of Mexico and devastated the tourist community of Acapulco, but it has left people questioning why the storm hit so hard when most forecasts said it would graze by the region as a minimal hurricane. Sean Previl explains where things went wrong and why the storm may also help in improving forecasting in the future.
Acapulco and Mexico's surrounding southern Pacific coast have been devastated by Hurricane Otis's unexpected force. At least 27 people are dead after what's being called the worst storm to ever hit Mexico.
Much of the country is in for a spell of cold weather through Halloween, but a couple of lucky spots will enjoy warmer weather for any outdoor plans.
Research shows that tropical storms are more likely to rapidly intensify into major hurricanes—and at a higher rate—than storms were 50 years ago
Atlantic Canada is getting some extraordinary warmth this weekend with Fredericton forecasting a high of 22 degrees on Saturday. However it will be quite a flop in seasons as the high for Sunday is 7 degrees, and snow is on the way Monday. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's land board has approved handing over state land on Maui to be used for a wildfire memorial and fire debris disposal, but officials urged Maui County to talk further with the community after some raised concerns about how the proposed landfill would affect nearby coral reefs and historic sites. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to allow the county to use the parcel in Olowalu, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Lahaina. The Aug. 8 wildfire -
The town of Jasper had a record year for bear encounters, prompting renewed warnings about the dangers of unnatural food sources that continue to lure the hungry animals to town.Parks Canada staff have responded to more than 350 incidents involving bears in the townsite so far in 2023, compared to 281 in all of 2022 and 95 incidents in 2021.Dave Argument, the resource conservation manager for Jasper National Park, said the record numbers are a reminder that the townsite has become an attractive
Temperatures across southern Ontario reach a historic warmest set for the daytime low. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides all the details you need to know.
Two years after the federal government began announcing what it calls "clean investment tax credits" to jump-start an anticipated net-zero investment bonanza, no company has managed to access the incentives.The government says it is still finalizing the terms of the investment tax credits, or ITCs. Industry and other climate policy researchers say ITCs are needed to decarbonize Canada's economy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.The incentives, which could be worth $27 billion over five year