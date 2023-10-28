Saturday Evening Weather

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are increasing the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lifting the carbon price off home heating oil entirely for the next three years, as affordability concerns leave their party flailing in the polls in Atlantic Canada. The announcement late Thursday afternoon marked the first time the Liberals have retreated in any way from their carbon pricing policy. While the adjustments to that policy are to apply across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stoo