Satellite Timelapse Shows Ongoing Wildfires Burning in Pacific Northwest and Canada

Multiple wildfires burned in the US Pacific Northwest and western Canada July 11 to 12, satellite imagery showed.

Footage posted by the National Weather Service shows heat spots in parts of Washington, Idaho, British Columbia (BC), and Alberta on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the BC Fire Service said 35 new wildfires started within 72 hours and multiple evacuations were ordered. Evacuation orders were issued in eastern Washington state due to a growing wildfire threatening homes and infrastructure, the state’s fire marshal said.

On July 10, the National Interagency Fire Center said 25,630 wildfires have burned 731,382 acres across the United States since January.

Comparatively, 3,995 wildfires burned across Canada since the start of the year and scorched over 11.3 million acres, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Credit: CIRA via Storyful