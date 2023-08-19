Satellite Timelapse Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching US Southwest

A mass of clouds swirled over the southern part of the United States’s West Coast overnight into Saturday, August 19, as Hurricane Hilary approached the region.

Satellite timelapse imagery released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the storm swirl across parts of Mexico and southern California.

The hurricane was graded as a category 4 as of Saturday afternoon had the potential to bring an “historic amount of rain to the southwestern US,” according to CIRA.

Heavy rain and flash flooding were forecast for the area on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful