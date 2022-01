Images taken by a Maxar satellite showed houses completely destroyed on Mango island, with the entire island of Nomuka covered in volcanic ash.

Tsunami waves reached up to 15 meters on the Ha'apai island group, where both Mango island and Nomuka island were located.

Naval vessels from Australia, New Zealand and Britain have been en-route to Tonga to deliver aid, with military flights from Australia and New Zealand providing humanitarian aid.