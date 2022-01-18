Satellite Images Show Tonga Before and After Volcanic Eruption

Satellite images published by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNSOT) on January 17 show the impact of a volcanic eruption near Tonga on the Pacific Island nation and the volcano.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15, causing disruption to communications to Tonga and producing tsunami warnings in multiple pacific rim nations.

The Australian Defence Force and New Zealand’s Air Force sent aircraft to Tonga to assist with damage assessments on January 17.

These before and after images analyzed by UNSOT show where potential damage appears to have occurred in communities, and the extent of the blast’s impact on the volcanic island. Credit: UNSOT via Storyful