Satellite images show Russian troops near Ukraine border

The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, a buildup the West says is preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance.

U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday (January 19) that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."

Russian officials have repeatedly denied planning to invade.