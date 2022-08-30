Before and After Satellite Images Show Extensive Flood Damage in Pakistan

Satellite images released on Tuesday, August 30, shows extensive damage to regions in Pakistan after monsoon rainfall triggered deadly flooding across the region.

The images, captured by Planet Labs PBC, show areas within Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces – the areas most affected by the flooding – between early August and August 28.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), nearly 1,000 people have died since mid-June, including more than 300 children.

On Tuesday, the agency warned of very high level flooding to continue along the Kabul River and “high to very high” flood levels for the River Indus over the next twenty-four hours. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful