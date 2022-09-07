Satellite Images Show Destroyed Road Bridge Near Power Plant in Kherson

Satellite images released by Planet Labs PBC show a destroyed road bridge in Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

Before and after images show the damaged bridge near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The images were taken on August 28 and on September 2, according to Planet Labs.

Footage verified by Storyful shows the bridge had sustained damage in August. On September 1, the Ukrainian military said they had hit the bridge again, making the facility increasingly inoperable.

On Monday, August 29, Ukraine announced a counteroffensive in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, targeting several other strategic areas, power plants and bridges in the area. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful