Satellite Images Show Destroyed Fighter Aircraft at Sudan Air Bases

Satellite images published by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday, April 18, revealed more damaged or destroyed fighter jets and helicopters at air bases in Sudan amid heavy fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

All 10 images were captured Tuesday morning, Maxar said.

The first five images show a destroyed FTC-2000 fighter aircraft, a damaged MiG-29 jet, and dark smoke billowing from a burning building at Merowe Airport, about 330 km (205 miles) north of Khartoum, said Maxar.

The next three photos show at least six destroyed helicopters at an air base at Jebel Aulia, south of Khartoum. On Monday, the RSF posted footage from Jebel Aulia showing paramilitaries celebrating in front of four helicopters as three of them were on fire. Maxar’s third photo from the air base shows the wreckage of those helicopters.

Another video the RSF posted from Jebel Aulia on Monday showed paramilitaries seizing a hangar containing several tanks and military vehicles.

The final two satellite images show several destroyed Su-25 fighter aircraft at El Obeid Airport, about 360 km (224 miles) southwest of Khartoum, according to Maxar and the New York Times. Credit: ©2023 Maxar Technologies via Storyful