Satellite Images Show Damage to Residential Buildings and Hospital in Mariupol
Satellite images captured on Saturday, March 12, show extensive damage to residential areas, apartment blocks, and a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, amid ongoing Russian attacks.
Before and after images of areas in Mariupol, taken by Maxar Technologies in June 2021 and on Saturday, show the destruction in the city. Fires were seen burning in the western part of the city and smoke rose from dozens of damaged high-rise apartment buildings. The images also show the damage done to a maternity and children’s hospital in the city, following a suspected Russian attack on March 9. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful