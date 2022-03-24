Before and After Satellite Images Show Damage to Mariupol Theatre, Lviv Aircraft Factory

Satellite images released on March 23 show damage to buildings and infrastructure following strikes in Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine and Lviv in the country’s west.

These images, captured by Planet Labs PBC, show the aftermath of a strike at a theatre in central Mariupol, where local officials said hundreds of civilians were sheltering when it was bombed by Russia on March 16. Fires across the city can also be seen in the imagery.

Other images show the destruction of an aircraft repair plant near Lviv airport. Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said no one was in the building when the strike hit on March 18.

A pair of pontoon bridges set up across the Donets River near the city of Izium can also be seen in the imagery. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful