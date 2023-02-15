Satellite Images Show Cleanup Operation at East Palestine Train Derailment Site

Satellite imagery taken by Maxar Technologies on February 15 shows the aftermath and cleanup operation after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3.

The images show cleanup operations in progress 12 days after the derailment. Burned railcars on either side of the rail lines can be seen as well as possible hazardous material trailers and containers, Maxar said.

On February 6, a controlled release of the chemicals was conducted to avert a possible explosion, the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, which discharged toxic fumes into the air and toward the Ohio River.

On February 8, DeWine told evacuated residents they could safely return to their homes, and pollution posed no threat, but said residents using private wells near the derailment should only use bottled water.

The Environmental Protection Agency for the region said a “general notice of potential liability letter” was sent to Norfolk Southern Railway “to document the release of hazardous contaminants” in the area, and cleanup efforts continued.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment was ongoing, with preliminary findings expected toward the end of the month, local media reported. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

