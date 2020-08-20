Satellite Images Show California Covered in Wildfire Smoke

Smoke clouds and trails created by wildfires were visible in satellite images of California over the period of August 18-19.

Several large wildfires were burning in the state at the time, the largest of which was the SCU Lightning Complex which was estimated to have spread to 85,000 acres on August 19.

CAL FIRE reported almost 11,000 lightning strikes had occurred across the state the few days before August 19 leading to 370 new fires. Around 7,000 firefighters – from national and interstate agencies – were battling blazes across the state, according to CAL FIRE.

Smoke can be seen moving into the Pacific Ocean and as far away as the state of Montana in satellite images from the National Ocean and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA). Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful