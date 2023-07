Satellite imagery published on June 15 by Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET shows smoke over the Canary Islands, as the area was hit by wildfires.

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, said in a statement that 4,255 people had been moved as part of evacuations in Tijarafe and Puntagorda municipalities, and that the fires affected 4,675 hectares. Credit: AEMET via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]