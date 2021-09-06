Satellite Imagery Shows Six Planes at Mazar-i-Sharif Airport Amid Reports Taliban Yet to Approve Departure

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show six planes at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan on September 3.

According to reports, hundreds of people – including American citizens and visa holders – have been waiting for days to leave Afghanistan on these six flights as the Taliban has yet to clear the departure.

Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul told Fox News on Sunday that the Taliban were not allowing the planes to leave. He said it was turning into “a hostage situation” where the Taliban were not going to “allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America”

In a statement provided to BBC News, the Taliban denied the claims, adding: “This is not true. Our Mujahideen have nothing to do with ordinary Afghans. This is propaganda and we reject it.” Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful