New Satellite Imagery Shows Ship Seized by Houthis Near Yemen

New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows the Galaxy Leader ship off the coast of Yemen on November 28, which was seized by Houthi fighters on November 19.

These photos show the ship anchored off the coast of the coastal village of As Salif with a support tender vessel positioned nearby. A number of personnel can also be seen on the top deck.

Houthis hijacked the ship on November 19. The militia’s spokesperson, Brig Gen Yahya Saree released bodycam footage of the ship being seized on X, with the caption, “Scenes from the unique military operation of the naval forces, during which the Israeli ship was seized yesterday in the Red Sea.” Credit: ©2023 Maxar Technologies via Storyful