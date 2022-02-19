New Satellite Imagery Shows Russian Helicopters and Tanks in Crimea

New satellite imagery taken on February 18 shows helicopters, tanks and other military deployments in Russian-controlled Crimea.

These photographs, released by Maxar Technologies, show two locations on the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The first two images show dozens of helicopters parked near Lake Donuzlav. The second two images show what Maxar describes as tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles as well as military structures near Novoozernoye. Credit: ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Storyful