Satellite Imagery Shows Repair Work, Traffic Build Up at Crimean Bridge

Satellite imagery released on October 12 shows repair works and traffic build up near the Kerch Bridge, the only connection between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia, following an explosion on Saturday, October 8.

Images taken by Maxar Technologies show repair works underway on the bridge’s rail line and road span. Smaller vehicles can be seen traveling along the bridge as a ferry transports trucks across the Kerch Strait, Maxar said.

Other images showed a backup of cargo trucks waiting at the Kerch ferry terminal, waiting to be ferried across to Russia, Maxar said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service blamed Saturday’s blast on Ukraine’s defense ministry. Eight people have been arrested, the service said, including five Russian citizens and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful