Satellite Imagery Shows Oregon's Rapidly Growing Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon grew to almost 202,000 acres (about 315 square miles) by July 13, making it the largest in the US, officials reported.

Fueled by hot and dry conditions, the fire grew from nearly 77,000 acres on Saturday to its current size by Tuesday morning. Some 1,189 personnel were involved in fighting the blaze, fire officials said.

This enhanced satellite imagery, shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows the massive flames and plumes of smoke on July 12. Credit: NOAA via Storyful