Satellite Imagery Shows Military Forces Assembled at Training Center in Brestsky, Belarus

Satellite imagery released on February 24 shows the movement of Russian military vehicles in south western parts of Belarus, near the Polish and Ukrainian borders.

Images published by Maxar Technologies show new units assembling at a Brestsky training ground in the Brest District of Belarus.

According to Maxar, the satellite imagery shows “military forces and more than 50 heavy equipment transporters” assembled at the Brestsky training area near Brest. Additional equipment can also be seen positioned at a nearby rail yard.

The Brestsky training facility seen in these images, is located around 10 km from a border crossing with Poland, and around 68 km from a border crossing with Ukraine. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful