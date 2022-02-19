Satellite Imagery Shows Military Activity Near Ukrainian Border in Belarus

Satellite imagery released on February 18 shows military activity in Belarusian airfields near the Ukrainian border.

These photographs, released by Maxar Technologies, show Luninets, Lida, and Zyabrovka airfields.

Maxar says the first four images show a build-up of aircraft and defence systems at Luninets airfield, which is around 50 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border.

The following two images show a “large, new helicopter deployment” at Lida airfield, according to Maxar, with the last image showing Zyabrovka airfield, which is around 25 kilometres from Ukraine. Credit: ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Storyful

