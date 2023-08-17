Satellite Imagery Shows Increased Wildfire Activity In Washington and British Columbia

Multiple wildfires burned in Washington State and Southern British Columbia from August 15-16, satellite imagery shows.

The footage provided by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows large plumes of smoke being created as wildfires erupted in Washington and British Columbia.

High-pressure air over British Columbia caused record-breaking temperatures and dry winds, which contributed to the wildfires along the southern interior of the region, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

The wildfires have caused smoky and hazy conditions in western and central Washington, according to local reports.

On August 16, the National Interagency Fire Center said 34,650 wildfires have burned 1,628,275 acres across the United States since January.

5,733 wildfires burned across Canada since the start of the year and scorched over 12.8 million acres, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Credit: CIRA via Storyful