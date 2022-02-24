Satellite Imagery Shows Fire After Russian Strikes at Ukraine's Chuhuiv Air Base

New satellite imagery captured fires burning at a Ukranian air base in Chuhuiv, southeast of Kharkiv, on February 24, after the Russian military reportedly launched strikes targeting the installation.

On Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed Russian attacks on a number of airports and air bases, including at Chuhuiv. Footage taken on the ground showed fires burning in the vicinity of the base. Strikes continued throughout the day in locations across Ukraine.

This imagery, released by Planet Labs PBC, shows the air base in Chuhuiv on February 21, then again on February 24 following the start of the Russian campaign. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful