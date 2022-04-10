Satellite Imagery Shows Eight-Mile Long Military Convoy Moving Through Kharkiv Oblast

New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies on April 8 shows a military convoy moving through Velykyi Burluk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

Maxar Technologies said the convoy was “at least eight miles long” and consisted of hundreds of vehicles, including armored vehicles, trucks with towed artillery, and support equipment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops were attempting to gain access to the city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful