Before and After Satellite Imagery Shows Destruction of Kakhovka Dam

Satellite images released on Tuesday, June 6, showed severe damage to the Kakhovka dam in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson.

The images, provided by Planet Labs, show the dam intact on June 3, and an image on Tuesday shows destruction of the critical dam, which supplies water to a host of communities and provides cooling water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, around 100 miles away.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no immediate nuclear safety risk but it was monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had “internally detonated” explosives at the hydro plant in Nova Kakhovka shortly before 3 am local time, inundating 80 towns and villages in the region. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful