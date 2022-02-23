Satellite Imagery Shows New Deployments in Southern Belarus and Western Russia

Satellite imagery published on February 22 shows military activity in southern Belarus and new deployments of troops and equipment in western Russia, less than 20 km, or 12 miles, from the Ukraine border.

Images by Maxar Technologies, which they said were taken on February 22, show a new deployment consisting of more than 100 vehicles and dozens of troop shelters at V.D. Bolshoi Bokov aerodrome near Mazyr in southern Belarus.

In Russia’s west, images taken on February 21 show several new deployments of troops and equipment in rural areas southwest of Belgorod, less than 20 km, or 12 miles, from the border with Ukraine.

Other imagery, taken on February 22, shows military vehicles and tents in Pochep and Klintsy in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine’s northeast. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful