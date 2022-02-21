Satellite Imagery Shows New Deployments of Russian Armoured Vehicles Near Ukraine Border

Satellite imagery released on February 20 shows the deployment of Russian armored vehicles in locations as close as 15 kilometers, or around 10 miles, from the Ukraine border.

Images published by Maxar Technologies show new units deployed in field positions northwest of Belgorod and near the cities of Valukyi and Soloti, they said.

Vehicle tracks seen in the imagery indicate movement from a military garrison in Soloti, which is around 25 kilometers, or 15 miles, north of the Ukraine border. Equipment has also been deployed east of Valuyki, approximately 15 kilometers, or nine miles, from the border.

Belarus’ defense ministry announced they would be extending military drills with Russia, citing an aggravation in Ukraine’s Donbass area and an increase in military activity near their borders. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful