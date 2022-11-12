Satellite Imagery Shows New Damage to Bridges and Dam Near Kherson

Satellite imagery released on Friday, November 11, shows damage to several bridges in Ukraine’s Kherson region.

Images taken by Maxar Technologies reveal several large gaps in the Antonovsky Bridge, the partial destruction of the Darivka Bridge, and damage to the Nova Kakhova Dam.

Oleksiy Arestoych, a Ukrainian government spokesperson, said on Facebook that the Antonovsky Bridge was “no longer there, according to preliminary data” and the dam was “impassable for vehicles”.

Russian media posted footage showing a section of the bridge missing in both directions. The cause of the damage was yet to be confirmed.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that he was ordering the withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops from the city of Kherson after the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, General Sergey Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to maintain supplies to the city. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful