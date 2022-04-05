Satellite Imagery Shows Burial Site in Bucha

Maxar Technologies released imagery, taken between February 28 and March 31, that they said verifies reports of bodies laying in the streets in Bucha, Ukraine.

Maxar said the imagery, taken while Russian forces were still reportedly in Bucha, “verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks”.

According to analysis from the New York Times, the images show “dark objects of similar size to a human body” on Yablonska Street that “remained in those position for over three weeks”.

Russia claimed that the killing of civilians in Bucha took place after its soldiers had left the town. Ukrainian officials said said the Russian army had been forced out by April 1.

Additionally, Maxar said satellite imagery verifies reports that a mass grave was established on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints.

Footage verified by Storyful shows bags that sources described as filled with human remains being lowered into a mass grave site next to the church in Bucha.

Russia denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a “provocation” and a “staged performance” by Kyiv, according to media. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful