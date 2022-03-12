Satellite Imagery Shows Artillery Firing and Structural Damage in Kyiv Oblast

Satellite images taken on Friday, March 11, show artillery firing and damage to structures near Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An artillery battalion was seen firing in a southeasterly direction near the town of Moschun, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, where multiple homes and buildings were on fire, according to imagery from Maxar Technologies.

Fires continued to burn at Antonov Airport after armored units were captured maneuvering through surrounding towns.

Long lines of cars were also seen evacuating Kyiv on Friday morning, according to Maxar. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful