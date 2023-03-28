Satellite Imagery Shows Another 'Powerful' Storm System Forming Off US West Coast
Satellite imagery from March 27 and 28 shows a “powerful” storm system forming off the west coast of the United States, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).
In an update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said: “A powerful Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Monday night with anomalously high Pacific moisture quickly overspreading southern portions of the Pacific Northwest and California… bringing yet another round of heavy coastal/lower elevation rain and mountain snow.”
Footage shared by CIRA shows a large storm swirling in a counter-clockwise motion off the west coast of the United States, before making landfall in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington state. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful