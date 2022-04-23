Satellite Imagery Identifies Cemetery Being Expanded Near Mariupol
Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies on April 22 show what they described as the expansion of a cemetery near Mariupol.
The satellite imagery group said their review of the images from mid-March to mid-April showed excavations that consisted of parallel trenches around 40 meters long.
On April 21, Maxar published satellite images that showed a reported mass grave being prepared near a cemetery in a town just west of Mariupol.
The new images show a site near Vynohradne, around 12 kilometers east of Mariupol. Credit: ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]