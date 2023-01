Satellite Imagery Captures Severe Thunderstorms Moving Across Southern US

Severe thunderstorms rolled across the southern US on Tuesday, January 3, prompting tornado warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Satellite imagery from NOAA Satellites, captured early on Tuesday morning, shows the storms moving northeast from Texas to Kentucky.

NOAA Satellites said that high winds, large hail, and at least two tornadoes impacted the area. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful