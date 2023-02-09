Satellite Imagery Captures Extent of Earthquake Devastation Across Southern Turkey

Satellite imagery captured on Wednesday, February 8, across multiple cities in Southern Turkey showed the after effects following the catastrophic earthquake which struck the region on Monday.

The imagery shows severe damage in Antakya, Osmaniye, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman and Gaziantep, as well as aid tents.

The combined Turkish and Syrian death toll rose to above 12,000, with the United Nations’s aid agency saying it expected the number to surpass 20,000. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful