Satellite Imagery Captures Damage to Crimean Bridge Following Blast

Satellite imagery captured the aftermath of the deadly blast that damaged a section of the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, October 8.

Russian investigators said a truck had exploded on the bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. They said at least three people were killed in the explosion, including the truck’s driver and two people in a nearby car.

Security footage circulating on social media captured the moment of the blast.

Other footage from the scene shows a part of the bridge had collapsed.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday night that the bridge had reopened to traffic. Credit: ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Storyful